The Chargé d’Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Kuwait, Ibrahim Norouzi, praised Kuwait’s efforts in strengthening regional and international relations, saying Kuwait has played a role in restoring relations with Saudi Arabia.

Norouzi said in a statement to Al-Qabas said, “Kuwait played a role in restoring Saudi-Iranian relations,” and added the new ambassador of Iran to Kuwait Muhammad Tutonji is expected to be in Kuwait next July.

He added, “It is no secret to anyone the importance of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and its regional and international implications, as they are completely clear to everyone, and accordingly, and in light of seven years of stagnation in relations between the two countries, many regional and international efforts were made within the framework of mediation initiatives,” stressing that “Kuwait was among the active countries in this regard to help resume ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran.”

He stressed that “Saudi Arabia and Iran decided in the end to pass this stage, and our friends and brothers welcomed this agreement and greeted it warmly.”

He added, “The imminent visit of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to the Islamic Republic of Iran comes within the framework of exchanging delegations in order to discuss the development and strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.”

“The mutual reopening of embassies, political and consular missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is an important step towards implementing the Beijing agreement,” said the Iranian Chargé d’Affaires.