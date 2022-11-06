The number of houses in Kuwait is about 159,240, which constitutes 74.76 percent of the total number of 213,000 buildings scattered in various governorates.

Data from the Public Authority for Civil Information show that 140,430 homes are designated for housing, 10,220 are designated for housing and work, and 1,170 intended for work, while the number of vacant homes in Kuwait is about 7 thousand or 6,922 to be exact.

Out of the total number of 13,110 buildings there are about 3,800 temporary buildings, 1,600 under construction, and 35,300 classified under ‘other items’.

Housing requests, according to the latest statistics of the Public Authority for Housing Welfare, is about 94,900.

The study stated that the area of exploited urban lands reaches 1,445 square kilometers, including the areas common to all regions, out of the area of land of all kinds in Kuwait, which is 18,000 square kilometers, as the remaining 92 percent includes agricultural lands, oil fields, and lands designated for the Ministry of Defense.