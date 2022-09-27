Kuwait ranked fourth in the Middle East and North Africa region and third in the Gulf after Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which maintained their regional ranking among the best cities to live in the region, according to a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

According to the unit, Kuwait scored 72.1 points, thanks to the extensive vaccination campaign against the “Covid-19” pandemic, which made it one of the safest cities in the region and the first to recover from the pandemic, while Bahrain ranked fifth in the region in the standard of living, followed by Muscat and Riyadh.