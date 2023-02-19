To resolve disputes and crises worldwide, countries must seek balanced dialogue and effective polices to proliferate peace and end violence, said Kuwait

Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday.

Speaking at a discussion panel, held within the 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC-2023), Sheikh Salem indicated that the Middle East region witnessed some worrisome developments especially those connected with Israel’s ongoing violence against Palestinians and their holy places in Jerusalem.

Finding solutions to issues like the Palestinian cause and the war in the Ukraine required coordination amongst global players to find suitable and viable solutions, he added.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister had held several meetings with fellow participating officials, discussing a wide-range of regional and international issues as well as mean to bolster ties. The MSC-2023 is held between February 17-19

Source-KUNA