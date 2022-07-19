Official figures show the total number of workers in the public and private sectors in Kuwait from Europe, North and South America, Australia and New Zealand is 15,462.
According to a recent statistic issued by the General Administration of Statistics, of which a local Arabic daily has obtained a copy, these workers are distributed as follows:
— 6,384 Europeans (4,092 males and 2,292 females)
— 7,975 North Americans (5,743 males, 2,232 females)
— 560 from South America (450 males, 110 females)
— 543 from Australia and New Zealand (403 males and 140 females).
The figures indicate that the majority of these citizens work in the private sector — 14,489 compared to 973 in the government sector.