Official figures show the total number of workers in the public and private sectors in Kuwait from Europe, North and South America, Australia and New Zealand is 15,462.

According to a recent statistic issued by the General Administration of Statistics, of which a local Arabic daily has obtained a copy, these workers are distributed as follows:

— 6,384 Europeans (4,092 males and 2,292 females)

— 7,975 North Americans (5,743 males, 2,232 females)

— 560 from South America (450 males, 110 females)

— 543 from Australia and New Zealand (403 males and 140 females).

The figures indicate that the majority of these citizens work in the private sector — 14,489 compared to 973 in the government sector.