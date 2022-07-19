The Ministry of Health said it is closely monitoring the latest developments on the health front locally and globally, especially following the outbreak of the “Marburg” virus in Ghana, as the World Health Organization announced Sunday the first case, indicating that the virus belongs to the Ebola family and is transmitted via the animals.

Health sources say the situation in Kuwait is good and safe and that the health authorities have not received any new recommendations from the WHO about the Marburg virus — the virus that was detected first in 1967 in the south and east of the African continent.

The health sources pointed out medical and nursing staff to deal with any diseases or epidemics that may be registered in the country, given the continuous cumulative experiences through its dealings with the Corona virus and its variants since February 2020.

The sources indicated that the disease is considered a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever, and is transmitted to humans through fruit bats, and is also transmitted from people to people by direct contact with the body fluids of the infected people and surfaces.

The sources ruled out the need to resort to health authorities to tighten procedures with travelers through air and land ports during the current period, given the absence of any new instructions or guidelines issued by the WHO on travel.

The sources stated that the symptoms of infection with the virus, according to international reports, begin with fever, muscle aches and body pain, headache, cough and sore throat, followed by diarrhea or vomiting, as well as bleeding from the mouth, nose or internal organs, noting that there is no specific treatment or approved drug for the disease so far.

The sources reiterated the continuous coordination with the WHO noting that the health situation in Kuwait is good, and the medical system has gained great experience.

Information about Marburg virus

1 – It belongs to the Ebola virus family and is transmitted from animals.

2 – The virus is known since 1967 and has spread to southern and eastern Africa

3 – The disease is considered highly contagious hemorrhagic fever

4 – It is transmitted between people through direct contact with body fluids

5 – Symptoms start with fever, muscle aches, headache and cough

6 – There is no specific treatment or approved drug for the disease yet.