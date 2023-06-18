June 19 of 1961 is a pivotal day in the history of Kuwait as it marks the end of the British protection treaty and the emergence of the modern state. On this day, Kuwait, a newly independent sovereign state, took its first steps in the journey of development.

The late Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem had signed the declaration of independence with the British Government Chief Political Resident in the Arabian Gulf Sir George Middleton. Three years after the declaration, a decree was signed on May 18, 1964 merging the national day with the day in which Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem assumed office, making it February 25. Celebrations were held on that day as of 1965.

Since assuming office in 1950, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem took carefully measured steps paving the way for independence, and achieving stability. The 15-year reign of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem, who was dubbed “father of independence” and “father of constitution” was peppered with achievements.

The State of Kuwait became member in the Arab League on July 20, 1961. Sheikh Abdullah signed decree on August 26, 1961 to hold elections of the Constituent Assembly, mandated with writing the constitution. The 183-article comprehensive constitution was completed in nine months, it laid the foundations for a sturdy democratic regime putting the Kuwaiti people on a path of progress and prosperity. On September 7, 1961, an Amiri decree was signed specifying the shape and colors of the Kuwaiti flag, the very first flag to be flown following the independence.

At that time, the State of Kuwait accomplished 43 laws and legislation, including the nationality law, monetary law, passports law and the organization of government departments. New departments were established in order to cope with the development of the nation, like public works, health, publication, knowledge, municipality, post and telephone, electricity and water, social affairs, awqaf, radio and television.

Over the past 62 years, Kuwait had become reputable for its humanitarian contributions and its levelheaded foreign policy. Today, under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait remains on a steady path of preventative diplomacy, crises mediation and effort contributing to solving outstanding regional and international issues. – KUNA