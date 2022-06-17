Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador of Tajikistan Dr. Zabidullah Zabidov, held a farewell party for the ambassadors of Germany, Australia, Turkey, Laos and the Philippines, in the presence of a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and several heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Kuwait at the Sheraton Hotel last week.

Speaking on the occasion Ambassador Zabidov praised the efforts made by his fellow outgoing ambassadors to develop their countries’ relations with Kuwait, as well as their cooperation and support with fellow heads of other missions. He also thanked the Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its support for the diplomatic family and for overcoming all difficulties to complete their tasks, pointing to the good relations that binds Kuwait to all countries, whether at the bilateral level or through international blocs, as well as its respect for the application of international law and respect for international conventions and treaties. He then wished further success to his departing colleagues, on a professional and personal level.

Dean of the European Corps, Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Alikhan Kahraman, expressed his deep thanks to the Deanship of the Corps for organizing a farewell party for a number of ambassadors, and especially wishing the Turkish ambassador success in her future work, explaining that she was able to develop her country’s relationship with Kuwait.

The outgoing German ambassador, Stefan Mobis spoke of diligence in developing relations between Germany and Kuwait, noting that despite the relatively small size of the State of Kuwait, it is of great importance for any diplomat working in the country and that he cannot forget the good memory he has of Kuwait.

In turn, the Turkish Ambassador, Aisha Koytak, expressed her pride in representing her country in her second country, Kuwait, for nearly four years and eight months. She extended her deep thanks to His Highness the Amir of the country, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad, and the Kuwaiti government and people for hosting and warmly welcoming her.

In his speech delivered on the occasion, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Dean of Asian group, H.E. Dr. Bakhromjon Aloev stated: “I express my sincere gratitude to His Excellency Ambassador of Tajikistan Zubaydullo Zubaydov, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, for initiating today’s reception in honor of the completion of the diplomatic mission of our distinguished colleagues, the Ambassadors of Laos, the Philippines, Australia, Germany and Turkey.

“As Dean of the Asian Group, I would like to say a few words about our Asian Ambassadors who are ending their tenure in Kuwait.

“Of course, during their stay, ambassadors of Laos, Philippine and Australia have worked hard to strengthen political dialogue and develop trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kuwait and their countries.

H.E. Sisonhay Ngaovongsi, Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Laos is also non-resident Ambassador of Laos to UAE, Qatar and Bahrain. He did a great job in developing relations between Laos and the four GCC countries. Thanks to the personal efforts of the ambassador, a number of practical measures have been taken in this direction.

“H.E. Noordin Lomondot, Ambassador of the Republic of Philippines had a crucial role in regulating the Philippines domestic workers issues. Particularly, during the pandemic period the ambassador used his personal diplomacy to assist in the repatriation of Philippine citizens. As a result of his hard work, several bilateral documents have been signed between Kuwait and the Philippines, including in the field of migration.

“We have also witnessed that H.E. Jonathan Gilbert, Ambassador of Australia, made necessary efforts to develop friendly relations between Kuwait and Australia, as well as successfully develop bilateral cooperation in the fields of food security, investment, defense and education

“I especially want to emphasize that during their stay in Kuwait, the ambassadors of Laos, Philippines and Australia set up friendly relations with other diplomatic missions in Kuwait, which we appreciate highly.

“Dear Friends, I would like to thank our colleagues for their constructive cooperation and friendly relationship, established during their stay in Kuwait. I wish you, Your Excellencies, great success in your future activities, and best wishes for your health, happiness and prosperity.

“On behalf of Asian group, I would also like to congratulate H.E. Stefan Mobs, Ambassador of Germany and H.E. Ayse Hilal Sayan Koytak, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey on the occasion of successfully completing their diplomatic mission and wish them great success in their future activities, and best wishes for your health, happiness and prosperity.