President of Kuwaiti and Arab shooting federations Duaij Al-Otaibi won membership of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) executive bureau during elections held on the sidelines of the ISSF general assembly.

Al-Otaibi said he would like to dedicate this achievement to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf AlAhmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people.

He seized the opportunity to invite world champions to partake in His Highness the Emir’s

Shooting Championship due in Kuwait in February 2023 coinciding with the country’s national celebrations.

Al-Otaibi also congratulated Kuwait’s shooter Talal Al-Turaqi on winning a bronze medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Presidents Cup.

Source: KUNA