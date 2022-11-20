Representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad AlJaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation on Sunday left for Qatar to attend the 2022 World Cup kickoff.

1 of 3

His Highness the Amir’s Representative was seen off at the airport by National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan Chief Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Chairman of the National Guard Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, senior state officials and Qatari Ambassador in Kuwait Ali bin Abdullah Zayed Al Mahmoud.

The accompanying delegation of His Highness the Amir’s Representative comprises Sheikh Fahad Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Chairman of the Kuwait Olympic Committee Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and senior officials of His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan.

Source-KUNA