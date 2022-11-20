Representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad AlJaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation on Sunday left for Qatar to attend the 2022 World Cup kickoff.
His Highness the Amir’s Representative was seen off at the airport by National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan Chief Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Chairman of the National Guard Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, senior state officials and Qatari Ambassador in Kuwait Ali bin Abdullah Zayed Al Mahmoud.
The accompanying delegation of His Highness the Amir’s Representative comprises Sheikh Fahad Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Chairman of the Kuwait Olympic Committee Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and senior officials of His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan.
Source-KUNA