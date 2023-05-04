His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s Representative, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday left for the UK to attend King Charles III’s coronation ceremony.

His Highness the Amir’s Representative was seen off at the airport by His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan Chief Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Chairman of the National Guard Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak AlSabah and senior state officials.

His accompanying delegation comprised Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber AlSabah and senior officials of His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan and the Foreign Ministry

Source-KUNA