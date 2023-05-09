Kuwait’s Ministry of Public Works announced on Sunday that it has allocated 250 million Kuwaiti dinars (about $830 million) for road maintenance across the country. The move is part of the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure and enhance transportation services in the country.

According to the ministry, the funds will be used to repair and maintain the existing road network, including bridges, tunnels, and highways. The work will also include the implementation of new safety measures, such as the installation of streetlights and the construction of pedestrian crossings, reports Al Qabas Daily.

The announcement comes as part of the government’s larger plan to improve the country’s infrastructure and boost economic growth. Last month, Kuwait’s National Assembly approved the 2021-2022 state budget, which included a 7.5% increase in spending compared to the previous year, with a focus on economic and social development.