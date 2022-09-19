As part of its preparations for the winter travel season, and as part of its relentless efforts to offer a variety of options to its valued customers, Kuwait Airways announced the launch of 8 new destinations to the Maldives, Kuala Lumpur, Madinah, Taif, Hyderabad and Kathmandu.

The company continues to operate permanently two destinations to Madrid and Izmir throughout the year the operations for which began earlier and the CEO of Kuwait Airways, Eng Maan Razuqi, said this is done due to the increasing demand for the two destinations and their importance to our valued customers.

In line with its plan to expand its network, Eng Izmir said, the Kuwait Airways will launch 8 new destinations for the winter schedule, as the Kuwait Airways is relentlessly striving to meet the needs of the company’s customers by operating various destinations, as the airline launched during the current summer season 17 new destinations linking Kuwait to the world, in an effort to meet the growing demand for short, medium and long-term markets.