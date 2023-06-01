Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr. Fatima AlSalem and French Ambassador, H.E Claire Le Flecher met on Wednesday, discussing several issues pertaining to bolstering media cooperation between Kuwait and France.

During their meeting, held at KUNA headquarters in Shuwaikh area, Dr. Al-Salem lauded the strong ties with France, expressing desire to boost cooperation within the media domain.

On her part, Ambassador Le Flecher lauded media relations between Kuwait and France, commending the efforts of KUNA. She also praised KUNA’s professionalism, saying that the agency provided important media and services.

Source: KUNA