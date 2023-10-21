The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) carried on providing urgent aid to Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip that have been facing the Israeli occupation forces’ aggression for the 14 days in a row.

The society announced that it donated three fully equipped ambulances for brothers in the Strip.

KRCS’ Director General Abdurrahman Al-Oun told KUNA in a statement that this donation is part of the society’s humanitarian contributions during these current events in Gaza.

He added that ambulances will be transported through Egypt when the Rafah crossing is opened, noting that this support aims to strengthen ambulances and emergency capabilities in the Strip to remain able to provide ambulance services to the Palestinian people.

Al-Aoun elaborated that the KRCS continues to distribute daily meals and loaves of bread in shelter centers, and it delivers some medical devices and supplies to the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip.

He pointed out that a convoy of relief and medical aid is currently prepared to enter the Gaza mStrip, in coordination and cooperation with the Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent Societies.

Al-Aoun affirmed that the Palestinian issue is a “permanent issue” for the association and Kuwaiti people in general.

He indicated that Kuwait would not hesitate to offer all possible relief, humanitarian and development assistance to the brotherly Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, director general of the Wafa Foundation for Development and Capacity Building Mohsen Atawneh told KUNA that the KRCS has provided, through its team of volunteers and the foundation, hot meals to displaced families since the first day of the aggression on the Gaza Strip.

He added that KRCS’ bakery has been approved which covers a daily amount of bread for shelter centers and the displaced, in addition to supplying diesel to hospitals and providing large quantities of medicines and medical supplies.

The move has an effective impact on mitigating the sufferings of the displaced families, he said. (KUNA)