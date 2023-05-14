Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and the international Shell energy company have signed a memo for exchanging know-how and expertise in various divisions of the fossil fuel sector.

The KPC said in a statement on Saturday that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked as part of the approach by the corporation and its subsidiary companies to benefit from top international companies in the oil and gas industries.

The accord implies no financial liabilities, the statement said.

The MoU was signed, last Wednesday, by the KPC Deputy Chairman and CEO Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah and Shell CEO Wael Sawwan.

Source-KUNA