Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and Kuwait Oil Company have announced tenders for two upcoming projects related to upgrading the country’s oil and gas exploration infrastructure.

The corporation disclosed plans to bid for a contract of consulting services for preliminary engineering works for the fuel gas desulphurization facility at the Mina Abdullah refinery, reports Al-Rai daily.

Nine companies have already been qualified to participate in the bid, including the Indian Trion Energy Company, the British Worley, the Indian Larsen & Toubro, the Japanese Toyo, Gulf Speak General Trading and Contracting, and others.

MEED magazine indicated that other companies can request to be qualified for the bid if documents are submitted to the KPC Higher Purchasing Committee within 30 days of issuance of the bid.

The oil sources added that KPC’s Supreme Purchase Committee also announced an upcoming project to modernize the early production facility, known as “EPF-18”, for the benefit of the Kuwait Oil Company, and 13 contractors have already been qualified to participate in the project.