The Kuwait National Petroleum Company workers union acknowledged some of the workers claims can be postponed for further negotiations, but what is happening with regard to the annual bonus cannot be postponed or neglected.

The union told Al-Rai daily that “after the KNPC Vice President for Administrative and Commercial Affairs has adopted the decision issued by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation to unify the mechanism to distribute annual bonus and apply it to all companies in the oil sector, but “we were surprised that it was applied only to the KNPC as an experiment, and we declared our categorical rejection of it altogether.”

The KNPC workers are not meant for experiments, and “we expressed our categorical refusal to the KPC Chairman, and he assured us that there is no derogation and that it is only a matter of experiment and in the event of futility, a return to the previous regime will take place.”

The union added: “Unfortunately, most of the KNPC senior officials do not know how to calculate the annual evaluation mechanism and whether there is a difference from the previous evaluation system or not. Therefore, we warn against prejudice to the annual bonus in one way or another, as this is a harbinger of an upcoming escalation.”