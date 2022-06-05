KIECO Exchange (Kuwait India Intl. Exchange) is one of the first remittance exchange companies started four decades back. Built on customers’ trust since 1979, the company is running a 0 KD transfer fee offer for the mobile app consumers.

Every remittance via the KIECO app 1st June – 30th June’ 22 will be charged a Zero KD transfer fee, and Conditions Apply* You can find us on Google, IOS and Huawei App Stores.

About KIECO (Kuwait India Intl. Exchange Co.) – The Company is initially founded by SBI (Bank) and since Inception managed by SBI/ex-SBI officials. “It gives us immense pride in letting our fellow Indians know that we are here with them, and we leave no stone is unturned to keep up our promise i.e., Customer Value and Satisfaction.

Our continuous efforts to stay ahead in the digital space leads us to a very simple, hassle free money transfer experience for our customers.

Our wide array of services includes corporate remittance, personal remittance and so on. To further know more, you can give us a call on 1803050 or visit our website www.kiecokw.com , and to be constantly updated on offers, contests, please visit our Facebook and Instagram pages.” Download our App now and start remitting!