In 2015, the Ministry of Health inaugurated the Sheikh Mubarak Al Abdullah Al Jaber Dialysis Center which has four wards for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis clinics, near Mubarak Al Kabeer Hospital to perform weekly dialysis.

The head of the center, Dr. Nasser Al-Kandari, told a local Arabic daily, that when the center opened in March 2015, the number of patients who visited the center was 170 hemodialysis patients, before the number doubled two and a half times, to reach 441 patients and visited the center on regular basis.

Speaking of the peritoneal dialysis patients, Al-Kandari explained 71 patients were visiting the center when it opened, and their number has now doubled to 154, pointing out that these numbers make us run the largest dialysis center in Kuwait, and among the largest similar centers in the Middle East.

Al-Kandari said in addition to dialysis services, the center receives from 50 to 70 patients daily in the outpatient clinics, which include general and specialized kidney clinics, as well as the one-day clinic, which provides services for administering medicines and intravenous solutions without the need to enter the center or hospital to which it belongs.

He stressed that kidney disease is among the most widespread diseases in the world, as global statistics indicate that it affects from 10 to 13 percent of the population, and 1 to 2 percent of them reach the final stages of kidney failure that require the replacement of dialysis or kidney transplantation. He pointed out that the application of global rates shows that from 100 to 200 citizens join the list of patients who need to live by dialysis or kidney transplantation annually.

He pointed out that he encouraged patients to do home dialysis, through peritoneal dialysis (currently available), or home hemodialysis, which the center’s administration, along with the rest of the kidney centers, seeks to provide in the country soon, to alleviate the suffering of patients and save their time.