The Council of Ministers has agreed to accept the initiative presented by Kuwait Finance House to plant saplings in some areas and roads of the country, provided that the bank assumes full supervision of the project and bears all the costs of the initiative.

An informed source revealed the KFH submitted a letter to the Minister of Municipality expressing his desire to plant some areas and roads of Kuwait, in implementation of the bank’s strategy to preserve the environment, which is in line with the vision of the state, stressing that it bears all costs, including design, implementation, supervision, issuance of necessary licenses, and all that is related to the initiative until the completion of its implementation.