The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Society of Engineers, Faisal Al-Atl, said cases of forgery of engineering certificates continue to be monitored, indicating that all of them have been referred to the investigation committees and the competent legal authorities to take the necessary action.

He added, the KES must harness all its capabilities to overcome obstacles to those who are eligible to practice engineering professions, reports Al-Jarida daily.

Al-Atl revealed, in a statement, a new project to develop the capabilities of workers in the engineering sector, both citizens and residents, noting that the project will give a financial advantage to Kuwaiti engineers only who are able to develop themselves and pass the relevant exams, which will be conducted every two years.

He explained that this step is equivalent to professional advisory certificates granted by the United States and Britain, hoping that it will be implemented in Kuwait with the support of the Civil Service Commission.

Regarding the employment of Kuwaitis in the oil sector, Al-Atl said, “There is a huge shortage of workers (500 engineers and 1,000 technicians) in the oil sector which can be covered through national manpower, which the Society of Engineers will work to rehabilitate.

He pointed out that raising the volume of employment of Kuwaitis in the oil sector can be achieved through benefiting from those who passed the tests saying they will be hired directly, instead of wasting public money in holding new tests and forming committees.