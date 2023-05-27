The Kuwait Airways Corporation continues to discover talents and recruit Kuwaiti youth and recently graduated young people through the “Wathiq” program to localize jobs.

The Al-Anba daily added, the company launched the program in December 2022, which comes within the framework of encouraging recent graduates to engage in work in the field of aviation and air transport and enhancing the spirit of patriotism and belonging to the national carrier of Kuwait.

In this regard, the Assistant CEO of Support Services, Muhammad Al-Fawaz, said, “After the success achieved by the “Wathiq” campaign from December 2022 to January 2023, the efforts are continuing to target and discover talents to the labor market.