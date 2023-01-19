The Ministry of Justice has asked the Kuwait Municipality to allocate land in the Jahra Governorate, for the construction of the court complex building for the city of Al-Mutla’a.

In a letter addressed to the municipality, the Ministry indicated the urban expansion in the Jahra Governorate, includes the city of Al-Mutla’a, which contains 28,288 housing units, distributed over an area of 10,261 hectares, as well as the South Saad Al-Abdullah City project, which contains 22,152 housing units, distributed over an area of 6,442 hectares; in addition to the future projects of the Public Authority for Housing Welfare is the city of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, which contains 52 thousand units, distributed over 12,710 hectares.

The Ministry called for allocating a site for the construction of the court complex building project in the city of Al-Mutlaa, with an area of no less than 20 thousand square meters, of which 10 thousand square meters for the court complex, 5 thousand square meters for the family court building, and 5 thousand square meters for parking.