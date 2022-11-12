The judiciary has looked into 159 cases during the first half of this year according to a report issued under the title “public money issues”, which the government has referred to the National Assembly.

The report was issued by the Public Fund Issues Follow-up Committee headed by the Minister of Justice covering the period from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

The report stated that some authorities reported the issuance of rulings in some cases without clarifying whether these rulings are final or not, and that some parties referred to the issuance of rulings in some cases and did not clarify the nature of these rulings.

Among the observations are also the failure of some authorities to follow up on the cases and communications submitted by them to the Public Prosecution, and the failure of some authorities to follow up on the cases referred to the court on a regular basis.

The report revealed that the number of cases with the Public Prosecution during the same period amounted to 131, with 31 under investigation, 49 reserved, 16 related to grievances, 4 referred to jurisdiction, and 31 referred to the court.

The majority of the cases relate to “negligent damage” with 44 cases representing 33.59 percent of the total cases, followed by “appropriation” at 39 cases with a percentage of 29.77%, then “grabbing and forgery” at 17 by 12.98 percent, and “embezzlement” by 11 by 11 percent. 8.4 percent.

As for the cases before the Court of Appeal, there are 28, one of which is being heard by the court in its capacity as the permanent investigation committee for the trial of ministers.