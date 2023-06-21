Joyalukkas organized a mega Blood Donation initiative to build awareness for the importance of donating blood under the slogan ‘Donate Blood, be a hero’. Under the initiative, the Joyalukkas CSR team organized their Blood Donation drive and a media campaign to encourage people to donate blood.

The Blood Donation drive was organized on 20th June, 2023 The staff members of Joyalukkas group across the Kuwait donated blood.

“Blood is precious because every minute, someone somewhere needs blood every day. This blood can only come from a volunteer and hence we treat ‘Blood Donation drives’ as one of the most important activities under our CSR activities. Money is not a substitute to a physical donation of blood hence instead of committing money to this cause we encourage our own employees to donate blood on a regular basis.We had a large number of volunteer donors who came forward to be a part of this noble initiative. I also use this platform to request all business establishments and healthy individuals to come forward and donate blood so that precious lives can be saved,” added Mr. John Paul Alukkas Managing Director Joyalukkas International Operations.