Residents of the British island of Saint Helena, located in the Atlantic Ocean, celebrated the 190th birthday of “Jonathan”, the oldest turtle in the world.

Joe Hollins, a retired veterinarian who takes care of the turtle, said, “When we think that (Jonathan) was born in the Georgian era, specifically in 1832, we are stunned because the world has witnessed many changes since then, including the two world wars, and what the British Empire went through, and the number of rulers, kings and queens who took over the rule, reports a local Arabic daily.

Jonathan is the oldest tortoise in the world and the largest conscious land animal. At the beginning of the year, he entered the Guinness Book of Records.

The animal has been living in Saint Helena since 1882, while its age is an estimate. A photograph taken upon his arrival on the island shows that he was at least 50 years old at the time, but he was probably older.

The animal testified to the 35 rulers who held power in these British lands. Jonathan now lives in the governor’s house alongside the much younger turtles David, Emma and Fred.

In 2017, the then district governor, Lisa Phillips, said, in an interview with Agence France-Presse, “I always hear him playing with (Emma) on the grass. But I had to watch them because turtles might fall on their backs and not be able to get up again. This was not my job!”

In commemoration of Jonathan’s Day, the residents of St. Helena organized three days of festivities at the home of the island’s governor, who would provide the turtle with its favorite vegetables.

Today, Jonathan, who has lost his sense of sight and smell, will have the opportunity to taste his birthday cake.

A special theme was created to celebrate the most famous of the 4,500 inhabitants of the island. The turtle originally appears on the 5-cent coin and on immigration stamps.