The Kuwait TV has launched the Citizen Platform in what it calls a practical application and new approach in communicating with citizens, looking into their concerns, receiving their complaints and suggestions.

A local Arabic daily said this program serves as a link between the citizen and the official regarding educational, health, security, municipal and public works issues in each governorate.

The launch of the program, was from the Farwaniya Governorate, which constitutes a focus point because of some vital areas, the most important of which is Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, which was the focus of discussion, concern and attention, especially from the security aspect, given the huge population density, violators of laws, illegal activities, etc.

Governorate officials spoke about the service and security aspects and the acting director of Farwaniya security, Brigadier Salah Al-Daas, revealed that the area is under permanent aerial surveillance, in parallel with the security campaigns with the aim of extending security and apprehending violators.

The Director of the Farwaniya Municipality Branch, Engineer Muhammad Sarkhouh, revealed that work is being done to amend some articles of the law related to the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area, to protect citizens and the people of the area, given that most of the complaints are from them, pointing to the formation of a joint committee from several parties, to follow up on the phenomena in this area.

Brigadier Salah Al-Daas, confirmed that “the governorate includes 14 police stations, whose goal is to solve all the problems facing citizens,” noting that the security leaders in the governorate sense the concerns and suffering of citizens, especially with regard to the security aspect.

Al-Daas added, “We have a strategy to have a police station in every residential area, but the increase in population density required the establishment of new police stations in the new areas, and we are working day and night in Farwaniya Governorate, which is considered the gate of all the governorates, because of its proximity to the regions, in addition to the presence of Jaber Stadium, the Al-Shaddadiah University, Colleges of Education, and Kuwait Airport.

He stressed the keenness of the Ministry of Interior, led by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, to provide comfort for the citizen.