Started daily flights from 10 October 2023

Direct flights facilitating travel for both expats and tourists

Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, has elevated its Kuwait – Colombo flight frequency to daily, effective 10 October 2023. Jazeera Airways initially launched operations from Kuwait to Colombo in 2021, with two weekly flights catering to the large expat Sri Lankan community as well as enthusiastic tourists in the country.

By operating direct flights to Colombo and back, Jazeera Airways provides the expat population as well as tourists from Kuwait with a convenient and affordable option to visit Sri Lanka. Tourists from the Middle East, Russia and CIS can also connect to Colombo via Kuwait with a smooth and comfortable layover at the Jazeera Terminal 5.

Rohit Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways said “We are pleased to increase the frequency of Jazeera Airways flights to Colombo. This move to daily flights not only reflects our dedication to fostering seamless travel but also underscores our commitment to strengthening the ties between Kuwait and Sri Lanka, facilitating both business and leisure travelers in their journeys between the two vibrant nations.”

Jazeera serves a network of 64 destinations across the Middle East, South and Central Asia, Africa and Europe, also making it a good choice for connecting to beyond destinations from Sri Lanka.