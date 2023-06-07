– Focus on environment, diversity and accountability

– First airline to issue sustainability report in Kuwait

Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low cost airline today announced the launch of its first sustainability report, “Flying Green – a Step towards Sustainable Aviation”. Published online, the report highlights Jazeera’s efforts in key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) areas. Based on GRI guidelines, the report also outlines disclosures relevant to shareholders, customers, employees and the communities the airline operates in.

Rohit Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways said “It gives me a great sense of pride to share Jazeera Airways’ first sustainability report. Jazeera employs over 1,100 individuals that help transport over 3.6 million passengers annually, across our network in the Middle East, Central & South Asia, Africa and Europe. This makes us ethically, socially and environmentally accountable as an organisation.”

Since its inception in 2005, has marked several business milestones and today operates across 66 destinations.

Ramachandran added: “Over the years, we have earned the confidence of our stakeholders and as we continue our rapid growth, we remain highly responsible towards our people and our planet. By issuing an open and transparent report of our environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, we intend to draw a clear map of where we are and where we want to proceed with our sustainability strategy in future.”