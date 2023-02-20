Direct flights to Samarkand from Kuwait, in addition to Tashkent and Namangan routes

Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low cost airline, today announced the launch of direct flights to a third destination in Uzbekistan: Samarkand. The airline will operate twice a week, connecting travelers from Kuwait to this historic city, while offering a convenient route for Uzbek travelers to the Middle East region and beyond.

In 2021, Jazeera Airways was the first to connect Kuwait to Uzbekistan with direct flights to the capital city of Tashkent, twice a week. Last year, Jazeera also started flying to the third largest city in the country, Namangan.

Rohit Ramachandran, CEO, Jazeera Airways, said: “We have been steadily developing our presence in Central Asia and Uzbekistan has been a particular success for us with continuing growth opportunities. We are pleased to be adding Samarkand to our network in the region. To date Samarkand has limited direct international flight connections and we are hoping that our direct flights from Kuwait will make the city more accessible for both inbound and outbound passengers.”

Situated on the Great Silk Road, Samarkand has a unique geographic presence and also features on the UNESCO World Heritage list. It comprises of one of a kind architectural landmarks, scientific and art influences as well as artisan workshops.

Operations on this new route will commence from 1st March 2023.

Flight Schedule