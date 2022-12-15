Next summer, Japanese cinemas will show the new animated film by famous Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki in Japanese cinemas, according to what the company distributing the new work announced.

The film marks the return of the co-founder of Studio Ghibli on his retirement, 10 years after his last feature film.

The director of “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Princess Mononoke”, who is now 81 years old and considered one of the most important directors of Japanese animated films, announced after showing his movie “The Wind Rises” in 2013 that he would retire from directing animated films, but he retracted his decision 3 years later, reports a local Arabic daily quoting AFP.

And July 14, 2023 will be the date for Japanese cinemas to start showing the new movie that he has been working on since then, according to what was announced by the Japanese production company “Toho”, which published on Twitter a poster for the movie that represents a white bird.

The Japanese title of the previously announced film was derived from a novel by Japanese writer and journalist Genzaburo Yoshino published in 1937, according to AFP.

A Japanese kanga comic strip book published in 2017 was previously quoted from this novel, which is considered a classic of Japanese literature, whose author, as Miyazaki himself, was known as a pacifist.

Miyazaki achieved wide international success thanks to a number of his films, such as “Spirited Away”, which was shown in 2001 and won an Oscar for Best Animated Film, and remained at the forefront of the Japanese box office for nearly two decades, before another Japanese animated film took the first place from it “Demon Slayer” in 2020.

Studio Ghibli, which was founded by Miyazaki with the late director Isao Takahata, opened a vast park in Japan in early November dedicated to the world of his films.