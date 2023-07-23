Astronomers have discovered a strange star with two completely different faces, and the star is called “Janus” in relation to the Roman god, the first face of hydrogen and the second of helium.

The star is detailed in a new study led by astronomers at Caltech.

“The star’s surface completely changes from one side to the other, and when I show the observations to people they get amazed,” said lead study author Ilaria Kayazo, a postdoctoral researcher at Caltech.

The star’s strange nature could be due to the presence of a small magnetic field, which creates “inhomogeneities” in temperature or pressure on the surface.

The data confirmed that Janus rotates on its axis every 14.97 minutes.