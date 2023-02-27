The Environment Public Authority announced the Jahra Reserve will no longer receive visitors at the facility thus marking the end of the season.

During the 2022/2023 season, the Al-Qabas daily quoting the Reserve officers said, 3,000 visitors booked online to visit the place.

The reserve sources stated thousands of citizens visited the reserve without prior reservation and paid entrance fees at the gate with the knowledge of the financial department of the EPA.

The season of visiting the reserve this year was a great success especially since many embassies also organized trips to the reserve, in addition to planting hundreds of trees of different types, especially mangroves.

The reserve also received thousands of migratory birds, especially eagles, which traveled a long way during transit from one country to another.