The Public Relations Department of the municipality announced that the General Cleanliness and Road Works Department in the Jahra Municipality branch has carried out field tours to inspect the areas of Saad Al-Abdullah, Al-Naseem and Al- Salmi Roundabout and remove any installations that spoil the aesthetic view, obstruct the road and distort the cultural landscape of the country, reported a local paper.

The Director of the Department of Public Hygiene and Road Works in the Governorate Municipality Branch, Muhammad Al-Jaba’a, explained that the field inspections that were carried out serve within the framework of the municipality’s interest in raising the level of hygiene of all regions in every governorate.

The official also noted that the checkpoints resulted in the lifting and seizure of eight mobile vehicles, then sending them to the municipality’s reservation site after taking legal actions and issuing warnings to its owners.