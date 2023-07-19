The Kuwait Municipality dealt a new blow to the owners of violating real estate, as the emergency team in the Jahra Governorate Municipality Branch cut off power supply in the Al-Qasr area to four properties which violated the laws, regulations, and technical requirements of the municipality, and the rest of the relevant authorities.

The power supply was cut off after it became clear that these properties deviated from the purpose for which the license was issued and were rather used for commercial and turned into central markets, communication stores, sewing workshop and a laundry and residence for bachelors.

This happened after the team received direct instructions from the Director-General of the Municipality, Eng. Saud Al-Dabbous, to follow up and monitor a number of violating properties and accompanied by personnel from the ministries of Interior and Electricity and Water singled out 4 violating that were used as residences for bachelors, a central market, a laundry, and a tailoring shop.

In the context, the head of the rapid intervention team, head of the emergency team in the Jahra Governorate Municipality branch, Thuwaini Al-Mutairi, revealed power supply was partially cut off from 3 violating properties and completely cut off power supply for another property that was rented for bachelor housing.

Al-Mutairi stressed that “the campaign will continue for the next 5 months, in addition to a direct and integrated linking process with the ministries of Justice and Interior.”