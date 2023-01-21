Under the patronage of the Greek ambassador H.E. Mr. Konstantinos Piperigos, a delegation of members of the International Women’s Group (IWG) headed by its president Mrs. Ghada Shawky, wife of the ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on Wednesday, 17 January, visited the Contemporary Art Platform (CAP) to view the exhibition of “Alexander the Great” under the title “Building Bridges of Communication between East and West”.

The delegation was received by H.E. Piperigos, Mr. Amer Huneidi, director of CAP, and curator Mr. Parlos Trochopoulos.

Known for his empire, which spanned Ancient Greece, Macedonia and all the way to modern Afghanistan, Alexander the Great was able to change the world and create a new world, where we feel its influence until today.

The collection of paintings by the Greek painter Makis Warlamis portrayed the king with great care, where we could see the connection between the East and the West.

According to H.E. Piperigos, the aim of this exhibition is to acquaint Kuwaitis with the spirit of Alexander the Great, who with his companions established a naval base on Failaka Island, which arguably marks the beginning of Kuwait’s history and the first form of cultural exchange between the two nations.

At the end of the visit, Mrs. Shawky extended IWG’s grateful thanks and appreciation to the Greek embassy and the organizers of CAP.