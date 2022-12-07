The International Women’s Group held its Annual Seasonal Dinner on Sunday, 4 December at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The event was graced by the members of IWG and honored guests, including H.E Sheikha Soad Al Sabah and the Ambassadors of Canada, United Kingdom, France, Indonesia, Guyana and Türkiye.

The event commenced with Mrs. Ghada Shawky, wife of the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and President of IWG welcoming the audience to the celebration of the festive season, adding that this time of the year spreads peace, love and spending time with family and friends.

The celebrations started with the screening video of Christmas in Bethlehem with the song “Ya Mariam” performed by Palestinian singer Lina Sleibi from inside the Church of Nativity, provided by Mrs. Rima Khalidi, wife of the Ambassador of Palestine.

With the participation of the Embassies of the Republic of Armenia, Kingdom of Eswatini, Arab Republic of Egypt, Republic of Indonesia, the Indian Anjali school of dance, and the Spanish performer Mrs. Genoveva, traditional dance performances were showcased under the title “Dances From Around the World”.

The first performance was the Armenian dance “Mogats Harsner” translated as “the Brides of Mog” (an ancient Armenian province). Followed by “Kudigza” a Swazi traditional dance, where its song means welcoming ‘Gogo’ the granny (Matriarch), performed by Swazi women. Then, “Kathak” a semi classic fusion style dance originated from the northern part of India was showcased. Then, the “Nubian – Aragid” from Egypt was displayed.

Towards the end, with the Spanish touch and the flamenco passion, the performer Genoveva thrilled the members and guests with her performance.

In closing Mrs. Ghada Shawky thanked the performers and all sponsors for their valuable contribution to add joy during the festive season.

Lucky draws and raffles were conducted with special prizes offered by ABYATT, Zain, Best ElYoussfy, Excite el Ghanem, Fly dubai, Pharmazone, Sebamed, Sears, Ace, BSK, Snap Gym, Balsamic, Hassawy and Maria Fuenmaye.

The evening ended with a festive dinner prepared by the chefs of the Crowne Plaza.