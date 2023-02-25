A delegation of members of the International Women‘s Group (IWG) headed by Mrs. Ghada Shawky, wife of the ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and accompanied by H.E Mugurel Stanescu, ambassador of the Republic of Romania, visited the Tareq Rajab Museum of Islamic Calligraphy in Jabriya.

The delegation was received by Mr. Tareq Rajab, grandson of the museum’s founders, Tareq and Jehan Rajab.

Mr. Rajab conducted the informative tour, explaining the history of the museum and its magnificent contents including holy coverings, manuscripts, miniatures, ceramics, metal work, glass and jade, wood and stone cravings. The delegation marvelled at the range, quality and beauty of the outstanding pieces and were informed about the evolution of the Arabic Script through history, some on display dating back to the 6th century.

At the end of the visit, Mrs. Shawky, president of IWG, presented on behalf of the group’s board and members an honorary shield to the museum and a certificate of appreciation to Mr. Rajab for the outstanding tour.