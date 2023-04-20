Senator Lindsey Graham, a member of the US Senate, said that he currently sees a better way to develop relations between Saudi Arabia and America, adding that he will work to help Saudi Arabia in what it needs to build a peaceful nuclear energy program.

Senator Graham added in an interview with Al-Arabiya TV: “I will support a joint defense agreement between Saudi Arabia and America, and it is important to pass an agreement that makes Saudi Arabia more like a NATO country,” reports Al-Qabas daily.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, had met Senator Lindsey Graham in Jeddah, last week.

During the meeting, according to what was reported by the Saudi Press Agency, (SPA), they reviewed the friendship relations between the two countries, and a number of issues of common concern.