An appendix to “Kuwait Al-Youm” newspaper was officially issued, which included Decree No. (44) of 2023 regarding the implementation of the Constitutional Court’s rulings on appeals related to the 2022 National Assembly elections, which was approved by the Council of Ministers at its meeting on Monday.

According to Al-Rai daily, the text of the decree regarding the implementation of the rulings of the Constitutional Court in appeals numbers (11) for the year 2022, (12) and (41) for the year 2022, (14) for the year 2022, (15) and (44) for the year 2022 (appeals related to the elections of the National Assembly in 2022 ) on the following:

— After perusal of the constitution and the Amiri order issued on Rabi` al-Akher 10, 1443 AH, corresponding to November 15, 2021 AD, seeking the assistance of His Highness the Crown Prince to exercise some of the constitutional powers of the Amir,

— Law No. 35 of 1962 regarding the elections of members of the National Assembly and the laws amending it

The law No. 12 of 1963 regarding the internal regulations of the National Assembly and the laws amending it,

— Law No. 14 of 1973 establishing the Constitutional Court, amended by Law No. 109 of 2014,

— The decree issued on Rabi’ al-Thani 14, 1394 AH corresponding to May 6, 1974 AD issuing the Constitutional Court’s regulations,

— Decree No. 185 of 2021 calling the National Assembly to convene for the second regular session of the sixteenth legislative term,

— Decree No. 136 of 2022 to dissolve the National Assembly,

— Decree No. 147 of 2022 inviting voters to elect members of the National Assembly,

— Decree No. 185 of 2022 calling the National Assembly to convene for the first regular session of the seventeenth legislative term

— Implementation of the provisions of the Constitutional Court Issued on 3/19/2023 regarding the appeals registered in the Constitutional Court’s record under No. (11) – (14) – (12,41) – (15,44) for the year 2022, appeals related to the National Assembly elections in 2022,

And based on the submission of each of the representatives the first is for the Prime Minister, the Minister of Interior, and the Minister of Justice, and after the approval of the Council of Ministers, we have decreed the following.

Article One:

Decree No. (136) of 2022 dissolving the National Assembly shall be withdrawn.

Second article:

Decree No. (147) of 2022 calling for voters to elect members of the National Assembly shall be withdrawn.

Article Three:

Announces the invalidity of the election process that took place on 9/29/2022 in the five constituencies.

Article Four:

Decree No. (185) of 2022 calling for the National Assembly to convene for the first regular session of the seventeenth legislative term is withdrawn.

Fifth Article:

The aforementioned Decree No. (185) of 2021 shall be resumed.

Article Six:

The Prime Minister and the ministers, each within his jurisdiction, shall implement this decree, and it shall come into effect from the date of its issuance, and it shall be published in the Official Gazette.