An Iraqi fisherman has been admitted to the hospital, under security guard, after he was shot by a Coast Guard patrol.

The man was caught inside Kuwait’s territorial waters in the north of the country after refusing to comply with orders of the security personnel, reports Al-Rai daily.

This happened while the Coast Guard men were on duty at Bubiyan Island and spotted an Iraqi cruiser entering the territorial waters and when the Coast Guard captain ordered the intruder to stop he refused and attempted to fire at the Coast Guard and this prompted the Coast Guard to fire warning shots based on the procedures followed in this regard.

A security source told Al-Rai during the exchange of fire the fisherman was injured, and a helicopter was requested to transport him to the hospital for treatment, under security guard.