The head of the Association of Iranian Tourist Organizations, Hermitullah Rafie, said his country’s authorities had canceled the law banning Iranians from traveling to Saudi Arabia as of Saturday, explaining that in light of the agreement to restore relations between Riyadh and Tehran, reservations for flights between Iran and Saudi Arabia have resumed.

Rafie said this decision came as soon as Saudi Arabia issued a similar decision allowing its citizens to travel to Iran, indicating that the Saudis are serious about implementing the agreement, as flights resumed between Riyadh, Tehran and Mashhad, and flights between Dammam and Jeddah and some other Iranian cities that will start operating soon,reports Al-Jarida daily.

He criticized the administrative bureaucracy in Iran, considering that the kingdom is working more smoothly, but he attributed the reason for the Iranian authorities’ backwardness to a long holiday period after the New Year (Nowruz) and the closure of most departments.

He expressed his hope that the Iranian government departments will work to implement the relevant part of the agreement with Saudi Arabia as soon as possible because economic and tourism cooperation between the two countries will support the security and political agreement and lead to its consolidation.