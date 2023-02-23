An American woman got more than $63,000 for an iPhone of the first version, which was launched in 2007. Karen Green acquired the phone after she got a job, but she never used it, and it remained in its original box and packaging, according to Russia Today.

At first, she said, she didn’t want to trade in her non-smartphone, but years later she realized collectors could pay well, reports Al-Rai daily.

The price of the phone, which has a memory size of 8 gigabytes, was estimated at $5,000, but an online bidder paid more than $63,000 to get the phone, beating a record for any iPhone sold so far.