The Belgian judiciary announced the seizure of about 115 kilograms of cocaine, which was hidden in concrete slabs, as part of an International Police (Interpol) operation aimed at dismantling a Serbian criminal organization.

Nine people were arrested in the process — five in Belgium, two in the Netherlands, one in Luxembourg and one in Serbia, according to a statement issued by the Belgian Public Prosecution Office, reports a local Arabic daily quoting AFP.

The confiscation took place in Arlon, south-eastern Belgium, during a warehouse search. “The suspects were busy hiding bags of cocaine in concrete slabs to facilitate their export,” the prosecution added.

“No less than 103 bags, each weighing more than one kilogram, were seized,” or about 115 kilograms, with an estimated market value of 11.5 million Euros.

Simultaneous raids and searches were conducted in the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Serbia. The prosecution indicated that “in all, about 100 members of various police agencies” participated in this operation, which “aims to dismantle a Serbian criminal organization active in the international cocaine trade.”