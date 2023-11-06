The International Academy for Sports and Culture ,a name equivalent to a sports culture,ethos and discipline in everything is gearing up this winter with a carnival of league games in basketball and football open to all children to ignite their inner fire and passion for sports.

An immaculate and meticulous system is being implemented to carry out an array of healthy sportive matches for 10-19 years categories .In the first phase the matches will be held in basketball and football .

In connection with this and as an initiation to this sportive endeavour, a 5A side football tournament for children under the age of 16 and 19 will start from the 10th of November.

Registration for the tournament has already started and details of the same are available on the official IASC social media pages.The last day to register for the first round of competitions is November 4th. Its the right time to register and gear up for this winter and get your energy scooped out for physical wellness.