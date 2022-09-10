The Civil Service Commission has approved the new organizational structure of the Ministry of Interior, based on the proposal submitted by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Khaled and Undersecretary of the Interior Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas.

The sources revealed according to the proposal the new structure reduces the number of assistant undersecretaries and placed or rather merged several security sectors under the new assistant undersecretaries, explaining the General Administration for Legal Affairs and the General Administration of the Minister’s Office will be transferred to the Assistant Undersecretary for the Affairs of the Minister’s Office, thus abolishing the position of the Assistant Undersecretary for Legal Affairs, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources added, the new structure also call for transferring the subordination of the General Department of Financial Affairs, the General Department of Construction and Maintenance, and the General Department of Logistics to the Assistant Undersecretary for Financial Affairs and Support Services, and the abolition of the position of Assistant Undersecretary for Supporting Security Services, as well as merging the citizenship and residence, residence investigations and travel documents sectors under the name of Assistant Undersecretary for Nationality and Residency Affairs, and the abolition of the title of Assistant Undersecretary for Residency Affairs.

According to the sources, the departments of correctional institutions, enforcement of judgments, facility security and special security forces will be merged under the name of the assistant undersecretary for private security and correctional institutions.