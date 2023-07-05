The General Fire Force Headquarters held a top priority meeting on Tuesday to discuss the safety standards for transporting flammable materials, in response to a recent incident when a truck loaded with highly flammable materials caught fire on Al-Ghazali Road. The meeting was attended by the Head of the General Fire Force, Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Mekrad, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Barjas, and representatives from the concerned government agencies in the country, Alrai Media reported.

The officials discussed the safety standards which concluded with a commitment from the concerned authorities to work together to develop and implement new standards. The meeting also included setting specific dates for the exit of trucks to ensure the organization of traffic safety. In attendance were representatives from the General Fire Force, the Ministry of Interior, the National Petroleum Company, the General Administration of Customs, the Public Authority for Industry, and the Environment Public Authority.

In his remarks, Al-Mekrad, thanked the representatives of the concerned authorities for their efforts in preserving lives and property and achieving community security. He also wished the concerned companies and factories to cooperate in applying security and safety measures at their facilities and trucks in order to ensure their safety and preserve the wealth of the national economy.