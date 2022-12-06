An integrated plan has been put in place to care for patients with sclerosis in Kuwait, whose number has risen to 2,500, which is a huge number compared to the region.

This came during an event organized by the Kuwaiti Association for Patients with Multiple Sclerosis, Sunday, which was held under the title ‘Challenges and Future Prospects’, coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, in cooperation with the Public Authority for Persons with Disabilities and under the auspices of the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, reports a local Arabic daily.

Officials indicated that cases are increasing, and the best medicines are being sought, in addition to educating the community about the nature of the disease.

On the sidelines of the event, representative of the Minister of Health and Assistant Undersecretary for External Health Services Affairs, Dr. Youssef Al-Tamar, said that the association contributes to following up the conditions of its patients and presents their problems, which is in the interest of developing health services and improving their performance.

Al-Tamar explained that the Ministry of Health is very much interested in such issues and in the work of associations specialized in health affairs, especially those related to persons with disabilities.

He appreciated the remarkable efforts of the association in researching and caring for the medical and educational field, especially in searching for the best medicines, noting the initiative of educating students through its cooperation with the Ministry of Education, which is represented by providing a topic for defining the disease.

For her part, Acting Director General of the Authority for Persons with Disabilities, Hanadi Al-Mabelish, appreciated the fruitful cooperation between the authority and the Ministry of Health, represented by presenting a study on the number of injured people in the country, especially in light of the escalation of cases, as it reached about 2,500 injured, which is a large percentage compared to the region.

President of the association, Youssef Al-Kandari, affirmed the association’s keenness to involve its members in such an event to highlight the disease and activate the role of patients in society.