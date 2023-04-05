The insurance companies listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange achieved net profits of 108.864 million dinars for the year 2022, compared to 106.681 million in 2021, with a growth rate of 2 percent.

The Al-Jarida daily quoting insurance sources said the operating revenues for the year 2022 increased by 43 percent, with total revenues reaching 757.602 million dinars, compared to 530.051 million dinars in 2021, while operating profits increased by 67.8 percent, and reached 129.711 million dinars in 2022 compared to 77.280 million dinars in 2021.

The Kuwait Insurance Company recorded the highest profits in the insurance sector on the stock exchange, with a rate of 38.6 percent. Net profit amounted to 42.085 million dinars, compared to 11.531 million dinars, an increase of 268.16 percent.

The reason is due to the high net operating profit, and the company owns investments in Ahli United Bank – Bahrain, which is listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange, by 97.27 percent.